'Udi Udi Jaaye' from 'Raees': Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Falguni Pathak's adorable conversation

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday revealed something interesting to his Twitter followers. The 51-year-old actor stated that he wanted ace Gujarati singer Falguni Pathak to sing the much-appreciated song 'Udi Udi Jaaye' for his upcoming release 'Raees'.

It all started when 52-year-old vocalist posted a throwback picture online. In the adorable image, King Khan can be seen striking a pose with Falguni. Interestingly, the photo belongs to a world tour from the year 1996.

To which SRK replied, "Wanted so much for u to sing Udi Udi. Thanks for ur wishes."

'Udi Udi Jaye' has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi & Karsan Sagathia. Its lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar on the tunes of music director Ram Sampath.

'Raees' will be releasing on January 25 this year. It also features Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.