'Udi Udi Jaaye' from 'Raees': Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Falguni Pathak's adorable conversation
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday revealed something interesting to his Twitter followers. The 51-year-old actor stated that he wanted ace Gujarati singer Falguni Pathak to sing the much-appreciated song 'Udi Udi Jaaye' for his upcoming release 'Raees'.
It all started when 52-year-old vocalist posted a throwback picture online. In the adorable image, King Khan can be seen striking a pose with Falguni. Interestingly, the photo belongs to a world tour from the year 1996.
To which SRK replied, "Wanted so much for u to sing Udi Udi. Thanks for ur wishes."
'Udi Udi Jaye' has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi & Karsan Sagathia. Its lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar on the tunes of music director Ram Sampath.
Wanted so much for u to sing Udi Udi. Thanks for ur wishes https://t.co/TgVHkIp3nV
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 22 January 2017
'Raees' will be releasing on January 25 this year. It also features Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.
