Udita Goswami, Mohit Suri blessed with baby boy

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri first announced the news on the social media wishing the couple. 

Udita Goswami, Mohit Suri blessed with baby boy
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami have become proud parents again as they welcomed their second child together - a baby boy. Filmmaker Milap Zaveri first announced the news on the social media wishing the couple. 

"Congrats @mohit11481 and @UditaGoswami1 on becoming parents to a baby boy! Wish him loads of love!!!," Zaveri posted on Twitter.

Udita announced her pregnancy on Instagram in installments. 

She first shared a cropped pic of hers saying, "I See You."

Later, she revealed pictures from her pregnancy photoshoots, which was the first time anybody came to know that the actress was expecting. 

Check them out here...

It's raining weddings and babies in Bollywood this year. Only days ago, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The couple shared the first photo of their daughter on Instagram, writing, "Waheguru MEHR Kare @nehadhupia."

Well, congratulations to Udita and Mohit for the adorable addition to their family.

