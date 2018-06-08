हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Govinda

Such is the power of social media these days!

Uncle whose Govinda style dance video went viral, meets Salman Khan with family—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Sanjeev Shrivastava, better known as the uncle who can dance like Govinda set the internet on fire with his viral dancing videos. The EC Engineer cum professor from Bhopal became an overnight sensation and life has changed for him ever since.

Netizens praised him and his dancing videos were splashed all across the social media platforms. The viral uncle along with his family recently met none other than superstar Salman Khan on the sets of his reality show 'Dus Ka Dum' and shared pictures on Twitter. He wrote: "Me & My Family with @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai on sets of @duskadum2018 @SonyTV #DancingUncle #SalmanKhan #SanjeevShrivastava #SanjeevSrivastva #Aapkeaajanese #India #GovindaUncle #Bollywood."

Check it out.

Isn't it adorable?

He danced on superstar Govinda's song 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' from the 1987 film 'Khudgarz'. It starred Govinda and Neelam Kothari in the lead roles. 

His dance moves in the video which was probably taken at a wedding generated a lot of buzz online inviting several reactions from celebrities in Bollywood. In fact, Govinda too expressed his happiness and praised Sanjeev. 

Such is the power of social media these days, if you are talented, nothing can stop you from achieving the impossible, right?

