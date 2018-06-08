हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari to meet Salim Khan, Nana Patekar

Gadkari will also meet Yes Bank Chairman Rana Kapoor, said a party official.  

Mumbai: Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari will meet former Bollywood writer Salim Khan and actor Nana Patekar here on Friday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's "Sampark Se Samarthan" initiative.

The meetings come two days after BJP President Amit Shah met former actoress Madhuri Dixit-Nene, industrialist Ratan Tata and ally Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray as part of the initiative in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gadkari will apprise Salim Khan, Patekar and Kapoor of the achievements of the four-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and present booklets on the subject to them.

Party officials said that several other such meetings with prominent personalities shall be lined up over the next few months under the initiative in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

