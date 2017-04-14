Upasana Singh opens up about Kapil Sharma – Sunil Grover controversy

New Delhi: Even after so many weeks, the much-talked-about Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover controversy seems far from settling down. Till now, there are no signs of Sunil joining back 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Their former team member Upasana Singh recently opened up about the same and called the brawl a family affair.

The 41-year-old actor accepted that things have intensified a this time but she does hope to see them together again. “Fights happen in family. This time, it has gone out of the hand though. I would like to work with both of them together again," she told IndiaToday.

Some of the online reports suggest that Upasana will soon be making a comeback to 'TKSS'.

Sunil, along with Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar to quit the show after Kapil reportedly misbehaved with him in an inebriated state.