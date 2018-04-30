Upen Patel is a proud 'Mumbaikar'

Mumbai: Actor Upen Patel, a Britain-born Gujarati, says he is a proud "Mumbaikar" and is grateful for all that Maharashtra has given him.

Ahead of Maharashtra Day, which falls on Tuesday, Upen shared his thoughts on the state.

"This state has given me a lot, especially the city of Mumbai. I feel proud to call myself a 'Mumbaikar'. I am forever grateful for the love and support that people of Maharashtra have shown me ever since my debut," Upen said here on Sunday.

"It is my home now, I live here, I earn here and I belong here. I celebrate Maharashtra Diwas in my own special way to show respect to the state and people who have given me so much," he added.

Upen made his Bollywood debut in 2006 with "36 China Town", directed by the duo Abbas-Mustan. But he gained real popularity in "Namastey London".

For Maharashtra Day, he has urged people to "take an oath to protect the honour of women and keep our city clean".

"Maharashtra is the financial backbone of our country and we have to maintain those standards. On this Maharashtra Diwas, I would like to urge everyone to be responsible and take care of our state," he added.

Hailing the state government's decision to curb the use of plastic, Upen said: "Those things are harmful and it is good to see that people are becoming more aware about the environment."

On the film front, Upen, who had played a negative role in Shankar's Tamil film "I", is all excited about another Tamil film "Boomerang". He has completed its first schedule.

"I have had a great experience working with the team of 'Boomerang' and I feel blessed that I am getting to work with an experienced and very humble team. I really love how organised and hard working everyone is and I know the second schedule is going to be intense with a huge action scene planned," Upen said.