Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar reveals her favourite childhood Ganpati memory

The actress performed on 'Adbhut Ganesh Utsav', a special show for Ganesh Chaturthi festival. 

Urmila Matondkar reveals her favourite childhood Ganpati memory
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actress Urmila Matondkar, who is a devotee of Lord Ganesha, has shared her favourite childhood Ganpati memory.

"I really miss celebrating Ganesh Utsav in Konkan away from the noise pollution amidst nature. Also, the authentic modaks are from Konkan and the celebration there is very different from that of Mumbai. 

"I miss being in Konkan during Ganesh Chaturthi and cherish my childhood Ganesh memories," Urmila said in a statement.

The actress performed on 'Adbhut Ganesh Utsav', a special show for Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This will be aired on StarPlus for five days till Friday.

