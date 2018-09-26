हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chamma Chamma

Urmila Matondkar's hit number Chamma Chamma to be recreated for Arshad Warsi's Fraud Saiyyan

'Chamma Chamma' was originally composed by Anu Malik, who sang portions of the song with Sapna Awasthi Singh. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: A lot many old songs have been recreated and used in films these days. After 'Tamma Tamma' and 'Chin Chin Choo', the latest to join the club is Urmila Matondkar's blockbuster dance number 'Chamma Chamma' from Rajkumar Santoshi's 1998 released 'China Gate'. 

A cult iconic song, 'Chamma Chamma', will be recreated for Prakash Jha's production venture, 'Fraud Saiyyan', an upcoming comedy flick directed by Sourabh Shrivastava and produced by Prakash Jha and Disha Jha. It stars Arshad Warsi and Sara Loren in lead roles. Arshad's character in the film is said to have reportedly not one or two but 13 wives. 

In the meantime, Kumar Taurani, who has the rights of the original song, has confirmed the same to Mumbai Mirror.

"Prakash ji recently showed us all the songs from his film and there was a situation where a dance number was required. He selected Chamma Chamma. We have roped in Tanishk Bagchi to recreate the song for him. Tanishk is known to work his magic on retro tracks. We should have the new version ready by the weekend," Taurani was quoted as saying by Bollywoodlife.com. 

Meanwhile, the makers are yet to finalise an actress who will feature in the recreated version. As per reports, the song will be shot in the next 10-12 days.

