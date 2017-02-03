Urvashi Rautela couldn't say NO to Hrithik Roshan!

New Delhi: Former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela set the stage on fire with her impressive item song in Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil'. The Bollywood starlet had the opportunity of dancing on the remix version of classic hit 'Haseeno Ka Deewana' track.

Urvashi, who was recently present at the Lakme Fashion Week told PTI, "I am an actress and I want to do so many films and so many roles. I had to do 'Haseeno Ka Deewana' because I couldn't say no to Hrithik."

'Kaabil' stars Hrithik and Yami Gautam in the lead role where they play visually challenged couple. The film released in theatres on January 25, 2017 and has been receiving rave reviews.

The former beauty queen has starred in films like "Singh Saab The Great", "Sanam Re" and "Great Grand Masti". The actress says she is in such a stage in her career where she is open to experiment with all kinds of roles.

"I am looking for new projects and exciting films. I want to do all types of films. I am just starting so I can have that liberty."

(With PTI inputs)