Urvashi Rautela credits modelling for Bollywood career

Mumbai: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela, who represented India at Miss Universe in 2015, has given credit to modelling for her Bollywood career.

"Yes, of course (I give credit to modelling). Modelling has given me so much of confidence... It has made me the person that I am today," Urvashi, who was last seen on the big screen in "Kaabil" for a special song, told IANS here.

The actress attended designer Sailesh Singhania's show at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 at the Reliance Jio Garden on Thursday.

Calling herself a "true artiste", Urvashi, who has featured in films like "Great Grand Masti", "Sanam Re" and "Singh Saab The Great", says she would love to widen her horizon when it comes to acting.

"I would love to do different kind of roles and genres," she said.

However, the actress says she has no regrets.

She was seen sporting a purple-pink embroidered sari by Sighania paired with a dark purple blouse. She completed the look with a 'gajra' wrapped around her bun.

The designer showcased a wide variety of handloom saris under his eponymous label. The collection was in the hues of pastel green, blue, pink and gold. The highlight of the show was the use of frills on the sleeves of blouses, pussycat bows and peplum blouses made of sheer material.

Asked if she is a sari person in real life, Urvashi said: "My mom loves saris and when I was a child she told me 'a girl looks good in an Indian traditional outfit'. So, somehow it stayed in my head and I really enjoy Indian wear."

Talking about her upcoming projects, the 23-year-old said: "I have a lot of exciting projects coming up."