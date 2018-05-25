Urvashi Rautela plays her favourite song on the piano—Watch

New Delhi: Beauty queen turned actress Urvashi Rautela enjoys massive fan-following on social media. The gorgeous actress made heads turn with her sizzling performance in ‘Haseeno Ka Deewana’ track from‘Kaabil'. Urvashi is an active social media user and keeps sharing updates from her life. She took to Instagram to share two videos in which she plays her 'favourite track'.

The actress has asked her fans to guess the song as she captions the first video as-“Do not disturb me Guess which song (my fav) it is?

The second video is captioned as “Where words fail, music Speaks #trueloveneverdies#disturbancesinthehouse”

Urvashi's fans have flooded her Instagram post with positive comments. Some call her 'beauty with brains' while others compliment her talent.

Urvashi was last seen in 'Hate Story IV'. The film was helmed by Vishal Pandya and also had Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhathena and Ihana Dhillon in the lead roles.

The film revolved around the story of two brothers who compete against each other to win the affection of a girl. But the girl has other plans and manipulates the siblings to succeed in her plan. The erotic thriller was produced by T-Series and hit the screens on March 9, 2018. The filmmaker also helmed part 2 and 3 of the same franchise.

Can you guess the track Urvashi is playing in the videos above? Let us know in comments!