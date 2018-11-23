हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rashami Desai

'Uttaran' actress Rashami Desai launches her app

The app, which has been developed from US-based tech firm escapex, will be available on Android and iOS devices.

&#039;Uttaran&#039; actress Rashami Desai launches her app
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Rashami Desai, who rose to fame with the serial 'Uttaran', on Friday launched her own app 'Rashami Desai Official App' to build a more personal equation with her fans.

"I have always enjoyed keeping in touch with my fans and interacting with them but with this, we take it one step ahead since it`s so personalised! I`m hoping to keep it very interactive and I promise to keep checking it as often as possible," Rashami said in a statement.

"I will have a lot of contests, exciting gratifications and much beyond my life on television. I am really excited to personally connect with all my fans," she added.

The app, which has been developed from US-based tech firm escapex, will be available on Android and iOS devices.

Tags:
Rashami DesaiRashami Desai appRashami Desai serialsRashami Desai marriage

Must Watch