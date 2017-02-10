Valentine’s Day: Pakistani singer Taher Shah has a 'gift' for you

New Delhi: Call it good news or bad, Taher Shah is coming up with a special gift for you! After taking the world on a stir with `Eye to Eye` and `Angel`, Taher is back with a Valentine`s Day `gift` for his fans.

The Pakistani singer, known for making unique and absurd music, recently announced on Twitter that he will release a song this Valentine`s Season.

"Valentine`s Day gift of honor coming soon for worldwide angelic fans. Stay tuned," the tweet said.

Shah shot to fame with his first song, `Eye to Eye` that quickly became an internet sensation and attracted a lot of attention, followed by his second song, `Angel` (2016) that (surprisingly) also won an award in the US.

Later in December, Shah left Pakistan after receiving death threats from people not known to him.