Valentine’s Day: Pakistani singer Taher Shah has a 'gift' for you
New Delhi: Call it good news or bad, Taher Shah is coming up with a special gift for you! After taking the world on a stir with `Eye to Eye` and `Angel`, Taher is back with a Valentine`s Day `gift` for his fans.
The Pakistani singer, known for making unique and absurd music, recently announced on Twitter that he will release a song this Valentine`s Season.
"Valentine`s Day gift of honor coming soon for worldwide angelic fans. Stay tuned," the tweet said.
Shah shot to fame with his first song, `Eye to Eye` that quickly became an internet sensation and attracted a lot of attention, followed by his second song, `Angel` (2016) that (surprisingly) also won an award in the US.
Later in December, Shah left Pakistan after receiving death threats from people not known to him.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Madhuri Dixit does ‘Tamma Tamma’ again with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan – WATCH
- Kangana Ranaut stuns Karan Johar on ‘Koffee With Karan’?
- Ranveer Singh won’t talk about his relationship with Deepika Padukone- Here’s why
- Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay exchange marital vows – See Wedding PICS
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ movie review: Here’s Bollywood’s verdict
- Ranveer Singh won’t talk about his relationship with Deepika Padukone- Here’s why
- George Clooney and wife Amal expecting twins, reveals Matt Damon
- How can Varun Dhawan be like me, wonders Govinda
- Akshay Kumar picks Dimple Kapadia as best friend in Bollywood
- Jiah Khan case: Bombay HC rejects mother's plea for SIT