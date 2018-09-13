हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ganesh Chaturthi

Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in 'Sui Dhaaga' style, promote biodegradable Ganpati—Watch

'Sui Dhaaga' is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF). 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will be next seen in 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India'. It is reportedly based on Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

While the cast is busy promoting the venture on different platforms, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the lead pair shared the video on social media and it shows how a biodegradable Ganpati can be made.

Anushka wrote: “Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga #GaneshChaturthi @varundvn”

And Varun wrote: “#GANPATIBAAPAMORIYAA. Let’s celebrate an eco friendly Ganapati this year. Team Sui Dhaaga made a bio degradable Ganapati. #sababadhiyaahai”

Isn't this simply adorable and a wonderful way to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

'Sui Dhaaga' is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film is shot majorly in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. It is set to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is a 10-day long festivity. Ganpati Utsav is the major festival celebrated in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Eastern parts of Odisha.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

 

