Varun Dhawan, girlfriend Natasha Dalal look adorable in THIS pic
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 10:57
Mumbai: Varun Dhawan has been tight-lipped about the special girl in his life but looks like the actor can’t keep his relationship under wraps anymore.
The ‘Badlapur’ actor and his rumoured ladylove Natasha attended a bash hosted by the Kapoors in London recently. Rhea Kapoor, daughter of Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photograph from the party.
Check it out here:
Varun and Natasha look adorable together indeed!
Here’s wishing the lovely duo a very happy New Year in advance.
