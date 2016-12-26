close
Varun Dhawan, girlfriend Natasha Dalal look adorable in THIS pic

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 10:57
Mumbai: Varun Dhawan has been tight-lipped about the special girl in his life but looks like the actor can’t keep his relationship under wraps anymore.

The ‘Badlapur’ actor and his rumoured ladylove Natasha attended a bash hosted by the Kapoors in London recently. Rhea Kapoor, daughter of Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photograph from the party.

A photo posted by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

Varun and Natasha look adorable together indeed!

Here’s wishing the lovely duo a very happy New Year in advance.

First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 10:57

