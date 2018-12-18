हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan gives a funny reply when questioned about girlfriend Natasha Dalal — Watch video

Varun has been in a steady relationship with fashion designer Natasha Dalal, for many years now.

Varun Dhawan gives a funny reply when questioned about girlfriend Natasha Dalal — Watch video
File photo

Actor Varun Dhawan has been in a steady relationship with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Natasha Dalal.

Both Varun and Natasha had been papped a couple of times and are often seen making appearances together to big events and parties. The 'Judwaa 2' actor, who had till date been tight-lipped about his personal life, opened about his relationship on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 6.

Karan talked about Varun's alleged girlfriend Natasha Dalal and said that they look like 'happy friends' to which Varun interrupted and corrected him with adding 'happy couple'. Confirming his relationship with Natasha, the actor had quipped, "I'm dating Natasha. We are a couple. I plan to marry her."

And even though, the actor opened about his relationship, his fans are still curious and want to hear it from him again. On Tuesday, Varun conducted a chat session on his Instagram account with his fans when one of them asked him about his girlfriend's name. And to his much surprise, Varu had a fun reply to the question. He shared a video to answer the question and laughed. "Girlfriend ka naam puch rahe ho. Instagram pe bohot baar bol diya hai naam. Sabko pata hai naam. Kuch chupa nahi raha hoon main toh sabko pata hai," he said. 

On the professional front, Varun is busy with Abhishek Varman's period-drama 'Kalank' also starring Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Kunal Khemu and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is produced by produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios and is slated for release on April 19, 2019.

