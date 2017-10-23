Varun Dhawan is all smiles with Karan Johar's daughter- see pic

New Delhi: B Town heartthrob Varun Dhawan has been time and again entertaining us with his films. His most recent, Judwaa 2 has emerged as the second highest grosser of 2017 and we couldn't be happier!

Varun took to Instagram to share an absolutely adorable picture of himself with Karan Johar's daughter, Roohi. The smile on Dhawan's face shows how glad he is to hold the little angel in his arms and we can't stop gushing over how adorable baby Roohi looks!

Here is the picture as shared on Instagram:

#love #roohijohar A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

Now isn't that absolutely Awwdorable? We aren't getting over the cuteness of this picture anytime soon!