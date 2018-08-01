हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal cuddle up for this cosy photo in London — Check out

Bollywood's power-packed star Varun Dhawan, who is currently holidaying in London with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal, was recently joined by director Shashank Khaitan and his wife Nalini Datta Khaitan.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's power-packed star Varun Dhawan, who is currently holidaying in London with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal, was recently joined by director Shashank Khaitan and his wife Nalini Datta Khaitan.

Shashank took to his Instagram to share a collage of photos of the couples, captioning it as, "@varundvn @natashadalal88 @nalinidatta ... No words needed ... #london."
In the photo, Varun can be seen hugging Natasha.

 

@varundvn @natashadalal88 @nalinidatta ... No words needed ... #london

A post shared by Shashank Khaitan (@shashankkhaitan) on

Varun is known to keep his personal life under the wrap. Buzz is that the actor has been going strong with Natasha for the past few years, but is yet to acknowledge his relationship in public. He has been extremely tight-lipped about his affair with Natasha. However, the two are often spotted hanging out in each other's company. 

Rumours of the two tying the nuptial knot started doing ever since the 'Judwaa' actor bought his new house last year. He also hosted a housewarming party for his friends where his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal was seen making an appearance. As per several media report, Varun and Natasha may also tie the knot anytime this year.

For the unversed, Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer and she is the childhood friend of Varun. The two are said to be dating each other for the longest time. 

Before Natasha, Varun has also been linked to his 'Student Of The Year' co-star Alia Bhatt. However, that time too, he did not confirm his relationship status with her. The two reportedly broke up after dating for a while and Alia found her solace in Sidharth Malhotra. 

On the professional front, Varun is awaiting the release of his film 'Sui Dhaaga' also starring Anushka Sharma. 'Sui -Dhaaga' is based on the stories of self-reliance and high spirits of the two central characters, 'Mamta' and 'Mauji', rooted in an earthy town of India.

It is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's 'Make in India' ideology, which is being campaigned by the Government of India. The love story is slated to hit the screens on September 28.

Apart from 'Sui Dhaaga', Varun will also be seen in period drama film 'Kalank'. The film stars an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. It will be directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. The principal photography began in April 2018 and the film is scheduled for release on 19 April 2019.

