Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal return from holiday walking hand-in-hand

The actor along with his ladylove had headed for a short vacation. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Bollywood's hunk Varun Dhawan and his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal have been in the limelight for quite some time. The two have often been spotted together and recently, during an interview, the actor openly talked about his relationship and confessed to dating her. 

Only recently, Varun was snapped at the Mumbai airport along with girlfriend Natasha as they left for an undisclosed location. On Monday evening, the duo was back to Mumbai and this time around, they were captured walking hand-in-hand at the airport. 

Take a look at their photos from the airport: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Varun recently wrapped up film shooting schedule and shared the news with his fans. Varun along with 'Kalank' co-star Alia Bhatt and the team celebrated the occasion with a pizza party. Post the wrap-up, the actor apparently decided to spend some quality time with his ladylove and headed for a short vacation. 

In the meantime, the buzz is that Varun and Natasha might tie the knot next year. Rumours of the two tying the nuptial knot started doing ever since the 'Judwaa' actor bought his new house last year. 

He also hosted a housewarming party for his friends where he introduced his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal to everyone. For the unversed, Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer and she is Varun's childhood friend. The two are said to be dating each other for the longest time!

