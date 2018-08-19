हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan puts 'Sui Dhaaga' to use, stitches a shirt for dad David Dhawan—Watch video

The actor took to Instagram and shared a video in which he is seen stitching a shirt for his father David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan puts &#039;Sui Dhaaga&#039; to use, stitches a shirt for dad David Dhawan—Watch video
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's handsome hunk Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Sui Dhaaga'. Varun plays the role of a tailor in the film which is slated to release on  September 28 this year. The trailer of the film left us excited for the release. While there is more than a month for the movie to release, looks like Varun is using his 'Sui Dhaaga' skills in personal life as well!

The actor took to Instagram and shared a video in which he is seen stitching a shirt for his father David Dhawan as a birthday present. Now, isn't that sweet!

The video is captioned as “Papa dekho tumhara beta #SuiDhaaga mein maahir ho gaya!ये श से शर्ट .. पापा को बड्डे का ऊपहार ..बाक़ी बप्पा और पप्पा की वजह से .. सब बढ़िया है"

Check it out here:

 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

The film is helmed by Sharat Katariya and it will inspire you to discover your hidden passion and realise your dreams.

Produced by Maneesh Sharma and made under the Yash Raj Films' banner, the film also stars Anushka Sharma. 'Sui Dhaaga' brings Anushka and Varun as a couple on screen for the first time.

Talking about the new venture when the film was launched, Varun said, "From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country’s leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and me are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."

Varun DhawanDavid DhawanSui DhaagaAnushka Sharma

