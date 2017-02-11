Varun Dhawan remains tight-lipped over Govinda's remark on father David Dhawan
New Delhi: Bollywood's young gun Varun Dhawan, who will next be seen in Dharma Productions' 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' recently found himself in a tight spot.
Reason? Well, according to PTI, Varun was quizzed over Govinda's recent remarks on his filmmaker father David Dhawan. Govinda had recently criticised David for not standing by him during hard times.
"I have not heard it," Varun said when asked about what he has to say about the remarks made by Govinda on his father. When the journalist said 'should I tell you Govinda's remarks,' he said, "I can't hear anything."
Govinda had said that the filmmaker did not stand by him when he was going through a bad phase and did not take him in any of his upcoming films despite requesting him several times.
David Dhawan and Govinda were the hit director-actor duo who went on to work together in 17 movies including "Raja Babu", "Coolie No. 1", "Hero No. 1", "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", "Haseena Maan Jaayegi" and others.
Govinda will next be seen in 'Aa Gaya Hero' which is slated to release on March 3, 2017. While Varun has started shooting for 'Judwaa 2' helmed by father David Dhawan.
(With PTI inputs)
