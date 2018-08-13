Varun Dhawan says he will 'bite' anyone who asks him controversial questions

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaga was unveiled on Monday. During the interactive session with the media, Anushka was asked about the controversy over her picture with the Indian Cricket Team at the High Commission in London but before the actress could react, her co-star from the film Varun took on the reporters with a witty yet hilarious reply, "I have also played a dog in Sui Dhaaga so I can bite you too." His comment made everyone break into a fit of laughter.

Anushka came under the scanner after her picture with the Indian Cricket Team at the Indian High Commission in London surfaced on the internet.

However, when asked to comment on the furore over her picture, Anushka said she doesn't react to trolls. "Whoever had to make a clarification that has been made. This was a trolling activity. I don't react to trolls, I don't give attention to them. Whatever happened, has happened within the guidelines. Whatever will happen, will always happen within the guidelines. This is a topic of absolutely no substance, " the actress said.

In a picture shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on their official Twitter handle, Anushka Sharma was seen standing alongside husband and Indian captain Virat Kohli during an official dinner at the High Commissioner’s office in London.

The BCCI and the actor were slammed by the Twitterati who claimed that the governing body had breached the norms by not inviting wives or girlfriends of other cricketers in the squad.

On the work front, the trailer of Varun-Anushka's latest outing is already a hit amongst the viewers.

Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of YRF, 'Sui Dhaaga' is reportedly based on 'Make in India' campaign launched by the Indian government. The details of the project have been kept under wraps making fans eager to know more about this drama. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.