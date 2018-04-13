Varun Dhawan spotted with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal — See photos

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan, who is known to keep his personal life under the wrap, was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal at the screening of his upcoming film 'October'.

In fact, the young lad appeared quite comfortable in her company and the duo was seen cracking with the new 100 crore star Kartik Aaryan. Moreover, this was perhaps in a first when the two happily posed together for the shutterbugs.

Check out their photos from the screening of 'October' here:

For the unversed, Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer and she is the childhood friend of Varun. The two are said to be dating each other for the longest time. Rumours of the two tying the nuptial knot started doing ever since the 'Judwaa' actor bought his new house last year. He also hosted a housewarming party for his friends where his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal was seen making an appearance.

Even though both Varun and Natasha have always remained tight-lipped about their affair, time-and-again they have been spotted together, adding to the rumour mills. As per several media report, Varun and Natasha may also tie the knot anytime this year.

In the meantime, 'October' which hit the theatres today, has opened to a positive response. This is Varun's first collaboration with director Shoojit Sircar.

Varun, who is still riding high on the success of his previous hit 'Judwaa 2' will next be seen in Yash Raj Film's 'Sui Dhaaga' opposite Anushka Sharma.