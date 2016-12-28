Varun Dhawan to get married to ladylove Natasha Dalal in 2017?
Mumbai: One of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood may tie the nuptial knot next year! Well, we are talking about ‘Student of the Year’ heartthrob Varun Dhawan, who has never uttered a word about his rumoured ladylove Natasha Dalal.
According to a report in dnaindia.com, Varun may enter matrimony with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal next year. The two have been spotted together at various private bashes hosted by Varun’s colleagues in the film industry.
Moreover, an image of Natasha dining with the Dhawans has been in circulation on social media.
Despite constant speculations, Varun has remained tight-lipped and may keep his personal life under wraps.
But going by the buzz, it would be interesting to see if Bollywood’s Badrinath exchanges marital vows with his Dulhaniya in 2017.
