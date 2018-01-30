Varun Dhawan unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong—Videos, pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most bankable actors, Varun Dhawan is literally going places. His popularity and fanbase have reached new heights as is evident from the fact that the actor has become the youngest actor in Bollywood to get his own wax statue at Hong Kong.

Yes! Varun unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong and was accompanied by his family members. Father David Dhawan and mommy Lali can be seen enjoying their moment.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong's official Twitter account posted videos and pictures of the unveiling ceremony. Also, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared some fun photos on the micro-blogging site.

Check it out here:

Varun has had a terrific 2017 with both his films 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2' hitting the bull's eye at the Box Office. His act in both the ventures was appreciated well by the viewers.

The actor will next be seen in YRF's 'Sui Dhaaga' opposite Anushka Sharma and 'October' by Shoojit Sircar.