Varun Dhawan's fitness trainer energizes him in the most hilarious way—Watch Video

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his role in Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank'.

The actor recently took to Instagram and posted a hilarious video in which he describes how his fitness trainer, Prashant, energizes him whenever he hits the gym.

Varun captioned the post as- "Everyday I come to the gym and @prashantsixpack say’s BAR laga"

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 16, 2018 at 7:28am PDT

The movie, 'Kalank' also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor. A few days ago, the actor shared a workout video on Twitter which showed how dedicated and hardworking he is.

The actor received a lot of appreciation for his impeccable acting in Shoojit Sircar's 'October'. The movie hit the theatres on April 13, 2018 and was well received by the critics as well the audience.

Besides 'Kalank', Varun will also be seen opposite Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. This is for the first time that Varun and Anushka will share the screen space. The first schedule of the film was shot in Bhopal. In the film, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of a woman who earns her living by embroidering clothes while Varun plays a tailor. 'Sui Dhaaga' is slated to release on September 28, 2018 while 'Kalank' will hit the silver screen on April 19, 2019