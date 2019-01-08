Varun Dhawan's latest pic has left us confused? See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood young and dashing actor Varun Dhawan has some interesting movies in his kitty for the year ahead. Recently, the buzz about his dance film 'ABCD 3' caught fire after Shraddha Kapoor came on board post Katrina Kaif's exit.

Now, Varun took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture where he can be seen wrestling with someone but it's his caption that has left us confused. He wrote: “Suplex City. Coming soon.....”

Well, sure looks like Varun is teasing a sneak peek picture of his upcoming project.

One look at the photo and you will instantly be reminded of Salman Khan from 'Sultan'. Nothing has been revealed about his picture as yet.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in 'Sui Dhaaga' opposite Anushka Sharma and the film did farely well at the Box Office. The actor has had a great success ratio at the ticket counters so far. He will next be seen in 'Kalank'.

The film is a period drama, directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. It features Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. It is slated to release on April 19, 2019.