Mahesh Bhatt

Varun Mitra is a long distance runner: Mahesh Bhatt

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is confident about Varun Mitra, and feels he will go a long way.

Varun Mitra is a long distance runner: Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is confident about Varun Mitra, and feels he will go a long way.

"Varun Mitra is a long distance runner. He has a very high emotional quotient. He is the new kid on the block," Mahesh said in a statement. 

Varun will be seen in "Jalebi - The Everlasting Taste of Love", which is presented by Vishesh Films in association with Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. The film is slated to release on October 12.

Helmed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, "Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste of Love" is a romantic drama. It also features Rhea Chakraborty and Digangana Suryavanshi. 

