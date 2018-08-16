हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Varun wishes dad David Dhawan on 66th birthday

Indian film director David Dhawan, who has delivered various comedy hits, turned 66 today.

Pic Courtesy: File Photo

New Delhi: Indian film director David Dhawan, who has delivered various comedy hits, turned 66 today.

The ''Judwaa'' director's son, actor Varun Dhawan wished him with a throwback picture on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday pa. All I can say is I don't know anyone else who is as passionate about making movies like you. Can't wait to get back on set with u #DD #NO1".

In the photo, senior Dhawan can be seen with actors Govinda and Satish Kaushik on the sets of 1996-superhit ''Saajan Chale Sasural''.

Varun also shared several snaps on his Instagram stories from his daddy dearest's birthday celebrations, one of them being a picture of a gifted scrapbook with a collage of many of his father's hit directorials.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Sharat Katatria's directorial ''Sui Dhaga- Made in India'' alongside Anushka Sharma. 

The story which is based on the stories of self-reliance and high spirits of the two central characters, Mamta and Mauji, rooted in an earthy town of India, will release on September 28.

