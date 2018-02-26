हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vasundhara Raje condoles Sridevi's death

Sridevi breathed her last in Dubai on February 24, 2018.

IANS| Updated: Feb 26, 2018, 12:03 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia on Sunday expressed grief at the sudden demise of renowned actress Sridevi, saying the country has lost one of the most talented female stars who mesmerised all with her acting skills.

Sridevi will always be remembered by the nation for her strong acting skills through which she earned new heights and brought fame to Indian cinema, said Raje in her condolence message. 

