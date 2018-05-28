Veere Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and gang turn 'naagins' in this boomerang video-Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited flick of 2018, Veere Di Wedding starring the iconic actress Kareena Kapoor along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania is all set to hit the screens. Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor dropped a boomerang in which the 'veeres' are seen doing the 'naagin' pose.

Sharing the video Ekta Kapoor wrote, "#NAAGIN3 welcomes the veeres!!! See these stunning women sportingly do the Nagin step!!!amaze!! So much love for them #KareenaKapoorKhan"

It is being speculated that the entire starcast of 'Veere Di Wedding' would shoot an episode with the cast of Naagin 3, which stars Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti.

The chick-flick is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor.

Interestingly, Sumeet Vyas, who rose to fame with web-series Permanent Roommates will be seen as Kareena's boyfriend, Rishabh in the movie. The film is all set to hit the screens on June 1, 2018.

On a related note, Sonam turned Veere Di Wedding into a reality by tying the knot with longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's residence, Rockdale in Mumbai. The couple's wedding was a star-studded affair which was attended by the who's who of the entertainment world.

The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening and several B-Towners were seen in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut—all dazzled and wished the newly-wed couple.