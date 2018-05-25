Veere Di Wedding: Sonam Kapoor shares a special message about the film

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer 'Veere Di Wedding' will hit the theatres on June 1. The movie is about four friends who attend the wedding of their 'Veere' and has been co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor. From the trailer of the film, it looks like the movie is all about the bond of friendship between four girls. A week before the film's release, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a special message about the film. The actress also posted gorgeous pictures of herself, all set to promote the film.

Sonam wrote- "Veere di Wedding is one of the most unconventional movies I think we've made in Bollywood and I hope it resonates with you as strongly as it has with the entire team behind it."

Here is Sonam's Instagram post:

Sonam was last seen in Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan'.

The actress married her longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8 this year. They had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at Sonam's aunt, Kavita Singh's plush bungalow, Rockdale in Mumbai.

The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening and several B-Towners were seen in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut—all dazzled and wished the newly-wed couple.