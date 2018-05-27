Veere Di Wedding: Sonam Kapoor sizzles in gold for promotions—See pics

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor has always been looked upon as the style icon of Bollywood. Her time-to-time stylish appearances have often grabbed eyebals and the gorgeous actress looked no less than a princess when she got married to long-time beau, Anand Ahuja. Sonam is gearing up for the release of her next, 'Veere Di Wedding' and took to Instagram to share pictures from the promotions of the film.

Sonam looked absolutely regal in the golden coloured outfit. Check out her posts right here:

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 27, 2018 at 3:25am PDT

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 27, 2018 at 3:16am PDT

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 27, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

'Veere Di Wedding' will hit the theatres on June 1. The movie is about four friends who attend the wedding of their 'Veere' and has been co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor. From the trailer of the film, it looks like the movie is all about the bond of friendship between four girls.

The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

On a related note, Sonam recently tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's residence, Rockdale in Mumbai. The couple's wedding was a star-studded affair which was attended by the who's who of the entertainment world.

The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening and several B-Towners were seen in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut—all dazzled and wished the newly-wed couple.