Veteran actor Hemu Adhikari dies

Mumbai: Veteran film and theatre actor Dr Hemu Adhikari died due to a lung ailment at his residence in Dadar here yesterday, family sources said. He was 81.

Adhikari, known for his cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" (2006), was suffering from a lung infection for the last one-and-a-half years. He acted in Sai Paranjpe's "Katha" and Marathi films like "Dhyaas Parya" and "Harishchandrachi Factory".

His last rites were performed last night, the sources said. The actor is survived by wife, two daughters and a son. Noted Bollywood and Marathi film actor Sonali Kulkarni expressed her condolences on Adhikari's death.

"Sad to know the demise of our dear friend, wonderful actor, sharp audience, deep thinker, passionate reader and a fearless, concerned citizen...RIP Hemukaka you'll be missed #RIP," Kulkarni tweeted.