Veteran actor Kader Khan critical, put on BiPAP ventilator

New Delhi: Veteran actor Kader Khan, who is currently in Canada, has been put on BiPAP ventilator. As per reports, the actor is suffering from breathlessness and for the same the doctors have shifted him from a normal ventilator to a special ventilator.

According to a report published in Spotboye.com, the actor, who has been residing with his son Sarfaraz and daughter-in-law Shahista in Canada, is suffering from breathing issues. His deteriorating condition reportedly forced doctors to put him on a BiPAP ventilator instead of a normal one.

The report also states that the veteran actor is unable to talk and is currently showing symptoms of pneumonia.

Despite having a team of doctors who are dedicatedly working on his health, Kader's health continues to remain delicate, the report stated.

His son Sarfaraz told Spotboye that his father underwent knee surgery and was advised to walk after the surgery but he couldn't do so because of his ill health. "The surgery did not go wrong. It was just that my father refused to get up after the surgery. We were told that he has to make an effort and try to start walking from the next day. He just didn't do that and..." He said.

Kader Khan is known for his roles in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Lucky, Fun2shh, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Joru Ka Ghulam, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Anari No. 1, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Aunty No. 1, Benarasi Babu, Judaai and Judwaa among others.