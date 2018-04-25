Veteran actress Amita Udgata dead

Mumbai: Amita Udgata, who played Dadi Bua is popular TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, is dead. The veteran actress breathed her last on Tuesday night at a hospital due to lung failure.

According to a report in India Today, Udgata was on life support for the last four days.

She had acted in a number of hit shows such as Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Doli Armaanon Ki, Maharana Pratap and Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo. She had also worked in films Hasee Toh Phasee and Sarbjit.

She is survived by sons Ruchin and Rishab Udgata.

Her last rites will reportedly take place tomorrow.