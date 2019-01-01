Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan dies at 81, Bollywood loses a gem

NEW DELHI: Legendary actor, comedian, and screenwriter Kader Khan breathed his last on Tuesday after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Toronto in Canada, creating a huge void in the hearts of people who adored watching him on screen. The actor was put on a special ventilator on December 28 over breathlessness. He was under medical care for a long time.

His demise comes as a shock to the entire nation, creating a huge void in the hearts of people who adored watching him on screen.

Kader Khan was born on October 22, 1937, in Kabul, Afghanistan to Abdul Rahman Khan and Iqbal Begum. Before he ventured into films in the 1970s, he taught at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering, Mumbai as a Civil Engineering professor. The actor began his film career by playing the role of a Prosecuting attorney in Yash Chopra's 'Daag'.

When he took part in a play during the annual day function of the college, his performance was highly praised by everyone. After veteran actor Dilip Kumar came to know about this, he insisted on watching the play. Kader then acted the play for him and Dilip Sahab was so impressed by his performance that he signed the budding actor for his upcoming two films—Sagina Mahato and Bairaag.

Some of the most memorable performances of the actor are Daag, Anari, Judwaa, Judaai, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhag, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Lucky: No Time for Love, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dulhe Raja, Saajan Chale Sasural, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Coolie No. 1.

Khan wasn't just an actor, he was a screenwriter as well. Actor Rajesh Khanna gave him his breakthrough as a screenwriter by asking him to write dialogues for the iconic film 'Roti'. After that, Khan wrote dialogues for some of the most epic films such as Natwarlal, Satte Pe Satta, Inquilab, Do Aur Do Paanch, Giraftaar, Hum, Khoon Pasina and Agneepath to name a few.

In the year 2013, Kader was awarded the Sahitya Shiromani Award for his work and contributions to Cinema. In 1982, Kader won the Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue for the film Meri Awaaz Suno. Also, in 1993, he bagged the same award for the film 'Angaar'. Recognizing his talent as a comedian, he was bestowed upon with Filmfare Best Comedian Award for Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri in the year 1991.

Each time he appeared in a comic-role on screen, the audience was thrown into a fit of laughter. It is heartbreaking to know that such waves of laughter shall never be heard again.

Goodbye, Khan Sahab. May your soul rest in peace.