Veteran Odia actor Anita Das passes away

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia film and television actor Anita Das passed away following a cardiac arrest at her residence in Cuttack today, family sources said. She was 57.

The actor complained of chest pain and breathed her last after few minutes, they said. Das had acted in over 100 films and left an impression with her portrayal of the role of mother.

She had made her feature film debut with 'Jajabara' in 1975.

She also acted in prominent films like 'Krishna Sudama' (1976), 'Ramayan' (1980), 'Maa-O-Mamata' (1980), 'Swapna Sagara' (1983), 'Pua Mora Kala Thakura' (1988), 'Gadhi Janile Ghara Sundara' (1994), 'Bahudibe Mo Jaga Balia' (2003), 'Sathire' (2004), 'Om Shanti Om' (2005), 'Aama Bhitare Kichhi Achhi' (2010), 'Shapath' (2012) and 'Abhay' (2017).

Expressing grief over her untimely death, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, she will be remembered for her immense contribution to Odia film and TV industry.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said her demise has left a void in the Odia film industry that cannot be filled.