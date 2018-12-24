हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ahead of the release of his film "Uri", actor Vicky Kaushal has headed to Lucknow to pay homage to the martyrs of 2016 Uri attack.

Vicky Kaushal to pay respect to martyrs of Uri attack in Lucknow

Ahead of the release of his film "Uri", actor Vicky Kaushal has headed to Lucknow to pay homage to the martyrs of 2016 Uri attack.

"In Lucknow today to pay respects to the martyrs of Uri attack," Vicky tweeted on Monday.

In September 18, 2016, terrorists from Pakistan attacked a military base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir leaving 19 Indian soldiers dead. Eleven days later, the Indian Army retaliated with a series of surgical strikes on terrorist camps across the border.

Being organised by Amar Ujala, the event "Jai Hind, Jai Hind Ki Sena" will witness the star cast of the film paying tributes to the brave soldiers and their families.

The film directed by Aditya Dhar is based on the Uri attack of September 2016. It also features actress Yami Gautam in pivotal role.
 

