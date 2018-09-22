Vicky Kaushal's Bollywood story

Actor Vicky Kaushal says he is grateful to all the people who helped him make his Bollywood dream come true.

"Once upon a time, I would say 'Sir, am I fit for the audition?' even in my sleep. Grateful to all the lovely people who have made this journey possible for me," Vicky tweeted on Saturday.

He also posted a photograph of himself which seems to be from the time when he started his Bollywood journey. It shows Vicky standing with a board with his details written over it.

Vicky did small roles in films like "Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana" and "Bombay Velvet". But it was only "Masaan" that brought him into the limelight. He went on to do films like "Zubaan", "Raman Raghav 2.0", "Sanju" and "Manmarziyaan".