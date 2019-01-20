Victoria Beckham rules out Spice Girls reunion again

London: Victoria Beckham has once again ruled out going on the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.

The singer-turned-fashion designer, who last February dismissed the possibility of touring with her former bandmates, said she is engaged in a full-time job now.

Asked if it was a difficult decision to make, Beckham told The Guardian, "Not at all. What I do now is my passion and a full-time job.

"I'm excited to see it, though. And I'm sure when I'm there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out."

The former singer, also known as Posh Spice, said that "a part of me will always be a Spice Girl".

Other members - Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel Brown and Melanie Chisholm - are set to hit the road for a 2019 UK tour, more than two decades after the band first burst onto the music scene.