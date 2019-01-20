हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham rules out Spice Girls reunion again

Victoria Beckham has once again ruled out going on the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.

Victoria Beckham rules out Spice Girls reunion again
Image Courtesy: Instagram

London: Victoria Beckham has once again ruled out going on the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.

The singer-turned-fashion designer, who last February dismissed the possibility of touring with her former bandmates, said she is engaged in a full-time job now.

Asked if it was a difficult decision to make, Beckham told The Guardian, "Not at all. What I do now is my passion and a full-time job. 

"I'm excited to see it, though. And I'm sure when I'm there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out."

The former singer, also known as Posh Spice, said that "a part of me will always be a Spice Girl".

Other members - Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel Brown and Melanie Chisholm - are set to hit the road for a 2019 UK tour, more than two decades after the band first burst onto the music scene. 

Tags:
Victoria BeckhamSpice Girls reunionEmma BuntonGeri HornerMel Brown

Must Watch