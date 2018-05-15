Vidya Balan feels every woman has the power of hundred within herself

New Delhi: A powerhouse of talent, actress Vidya Balan has delivered several hit films in the past and also has an impressive filmography to her credit. The actress has made her mark in female-centric ventures and the audiences have given it a big thumbs up too. From 'Dirty Picture', 'Begum Jaan' to 'Tumhari Sulu', Vidya has managed to leave a lasting impression on the viewers' minds.

In a behind-the-scenes launch of a brand she endorses, Vidya was asked about the Akai Aiksho concept. Talking about it, she said, "My Akai Aiksho moment, I think, there have been many. I have been doing women-centric films for the last ten years and every time I reminded myself that I don’t have to fear of anything, nothing to be scared of. ‘Aami Akai Aiksho’, means I alone have the strength of hundred people."

Further, when asked who is the Akai Aiksho woman in her life, she replied saying, "I think my elder sister Priya is the perfect embodiment of Akai Aiksho, because she plays so many

different roles, so effortlessly. She’s a career-woman, a professional. She’s a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, and I think once you’re a mother, you anyway have a hundred heads and hundred hands. (Mere liye meri behen Priya, Akai Aiksho ka wo swaroop hai)."

Finally, she opened up on what according to her is Akai Aiksho. She said, "Akai Aiksho means you alone have the strength of hundred people. You have that power, you have the strength and and that capability. And I believe that every woman holds the power of hundred within herself."