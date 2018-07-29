हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kubra Sait

Viewers want to know if Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait is a transgender, here's how she reacts

Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel by the same name. 

Viewers want to know if Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait is a transgender, here&#039;s how she reacts
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Still

New Delhi: New face in the industry, Kubbra Sait's brief yet poignant role in Sacred Games has left the tongues wagging. People are mighty impressed with her portrayal of a transgender named Cuckoo. Her performance apparently seemed so real that now the fans are searching on the internet whether she is actually a transgender.

During a conversation with Mid-Day newspaper, she said, "That according to me is their appreciation. I am a woman who likes men, yet, I have managed to convince the world that I have a willy. I played the character with the same honesty that I played a tree when I was a six-year-old, in a school play.”

Kubbra has garnered praises for doing full justice to her character. She said, “The character made a passing reference in the book. But, once they saw how it was being played out, they wrote more scenes for me. Most of what we shot was retained. Showcasing Kukoo’s humanity was important.”

Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel by the same name. The novel was adapted by Smita Singh, Vasant Nath, and Varun Grover, and all eight, hour-long episodes were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

It has been produced in partnership with Phantom Films. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Ahead of its premiere, the show was high on buzzword and highly anticipated among the viewers.

Kubra SaitKubbra SaitSacred GamesTransgenderSaif Ali KhanNawazuddin SiddiquiRadhika Apte

