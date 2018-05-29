Vijay Mallya's biopic all set to release, Govinda plays the lead role

New Delhi: Former Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihani on Tuesday revealed that he has made a film on liquor baron Vijay Mallya's life and Govinda will essay his character in the film.

Talking to ANI, Pahlaj said, "I have made a movie inspired by the life of Vijay Mallya, and Govinda is in the main lead, audiences will be surprised to see his new avatar. The movie will be completely entertaining: Pahlaj Nihalani, producer & director."

As per reports, Nihalani has named his film 'Rangila Raja'. Govinda, who will appear in a Pahlaj Nihalani directorial after 35 years, has finished shooting a song for the movie, reportedly.

Nihalani was removed as the chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification in 2017 and renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi took over as the new chief.

Pahlaj Nihalani took over the CBFC chairman's office in January 2015 and has had a rather controversial stint. In his tenure as the CBFC chairperson, he had raised objections to several scenes in the movie 'Udta Punjab' that chronicled the drug menace in the state of Punjab.

Nihalani also blocked Konkona Sensharma's 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' on grounds of the film being 'lady-oriented'. He also objected to the word 'intercourse' which was used in one of the mini trails of Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.