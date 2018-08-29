हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shinde

Vikas Gupta feels 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' on Shilpa Shinde's birthday, 'Bigg Boss 11' winner thanks 'mastermind'—Watch

Shilpa took to Twitter to thank the 'Mastermind'

Vikas Gupta feels &#039;Zindagi Gulzar Hai&#039; on Shilpa Shinde&#039;s birthday, &#039;Bigg Boss 11&#039; winner thanks &#039;mastermind&#039;—Watch

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss' is one of the most controversial, popular and entertaining reality shows of Indian television. Season 11 of Bigg Boss was high on the entertainment quotient and popular television actress Shilpa Shinde won the show. The actress's 'Khatta Meetha' relationship with producer Vikas Gupta inside the house formed the major part of the show. Host Salman Khan even said once that the show is becoming all about Vikas and Shilpa. 

The two shared a bitter relationship before the show began and it was visible when they had a small argument right at the premiere of the show, before entering the Bigg Boss house. However, with time, the rivals turned friends and Vikas wished the 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' actress a very happy birthday through a heart-warming video and a message.

Check out his post here:

 

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on

The video is captioned as, “I was thinking how would be the best way to wish you today .. after big boss when we met , the one thing we spoke were about these VMs and Shikas .. we never realised our journey as colleagues could have resulted into something like this also . So this one was the closest that came .. In your imperfection lies your strengths , a very Happy Birthday Shilpaji aka @shilpa_shinde_official .. you are an amazing women may you get love luck success and all that you and aayi desire for you . #happybirthdayshilpashinde #journey #Evolution #vikasgupta #shilpashinde #mutualrespect #zindagigulzarhai P.S. the last line is from the show . So kindly shut . Colleagues and a lot of mutual respect . Hope you liked the charms .”

Shilpa took to Twitter to thank the 'Mastermind' (a title Vikas was given inside the Bigg Boss 11 house)

Here's her Twitter post:

Shilpa turned a year older on August 28. The actress has an ocean of fan-following and her fans thronged social media on her birthday. Overwhelmed with sweet birthday wishes, Shilpa thanked all her fans via an Instagram post. 

Tags:
Shilpa ShindeVikas GuptaBigg Bossshilpa shinde birthday

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close