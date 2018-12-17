हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vikas Gupta lashes out at Shilpa Shinde for calling him 'mafia of TV industry'

New Delhi: Popular contestants of Bigg Boss 11 Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde are at loggerheads again. Shilpa has been badmouthing Vikas ever since they entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as guests but he never retaliated. However, now the things seem to have hit the roof as the actress has called Vikas a 'tv mafia' on social media.

Now the producer took to his Twitter page to share his side of the story. His tweet read, "Please think before you tweet ShilpaJi You told me never to trust these two completely even after bigboss vikas Ji and you got influenced to this level that you are ending up damaging all that you have built up after such a long time. Atleast care about the people who love you."
 
Check out the tweet below:

Shilpa and Vikas had solved their differences inside the Bigg Boss 11 house and the two have gone on record to say that they are neither friends nor enemies, they are colleagues who respect each other immensely. The two even posted heartfelt wishes for each other on their birthdays. It came as a shocker for their fans to see them lock horns again.

 

