Vikas Gupta-Parth Samthaan patch-up at a party? Deets inside

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant and one of the most talked about producers from the telly world, Vikas Gupta has on and off hogged the limelight for various reasons. During his stay inside the 'BB 11' house, he remained in news throughout the season owing to his love-hate relationship with Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.

Now, much before the reality show happened and we fans got to know Vikas better, a controversy had hit him which involved popular TV actor Parth Samthaan as well. After an ugly spat and legal tussle, finally, it seems the two have let bygones be bygones.

Yes! The unexpected happened last night during the birthday bash of singer Palash Muchhal held at Mumbai's plush hangout zone. A video too has surfaced online where the two can be seen dancing, however not looking at each other. It was posted by Pop Diaries on YouTube.

And now, another actor named Anshuman Malhotra, who was present at the do, shared a selfie where Vikas and Parth can be seen in the same frame. Also, it's his caption which is worth a read. He wrote: “There is so much I have learnt from you and today you again taught me how beautifully to leave negativity behind , to forgive and be a happy human being . You are right keeping anger and negativity only pulls you down. Even if someone has done wrong doesn't mean you do wrong back. An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind . Be a bigger person. To happy and positive times? what amazing grace both of you & you look awesome in the picture @lostboyjourneywhat transformation ? Happy Birthday @palash_muchhal . You made the unthinkable possible . Have a supaah year ahead. #happy #people #birthday #party #peace#friends.”

Hmm, looks like, the two have really decided to move on and patched up for better.

Vikas is currently busy with 'Punch Beat', a web-series by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji. It stars Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Rohit Suchanti in lead roles.