Vikas Gupta reacts to Shilpa Shinde MMS leak controversy

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde had mentioned about an MMS clip back in the show during her interactions with the inmates and how people tried to frame her. She had revealed that someone else was in the clip and in order to defame the actresses, her name was dragged in the scandal.

Now, months after this controversy, Shilpa recently shared the adult video clip which she stated was sent to her by a fan and it was quite clear that the girl in the video was not her and someone else. However, soon the tweet stirred yet another controversy as a fellow inmate and 'Bigg Boss 11' finalist Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal slammed Shilpa for sharing the clip.

@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she’s the imposter u claim why don’t u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb? https://t.co/o04BUqh4Kf — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 21, 2018

Sad..anyone’s fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show ! https://t.co/T4mro52L5t — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 21, 2018

They accused her of being irresponsible in posting such a clip on social media without taking the consent of the woman in the video.

Amid all of this hullaballoo, Spotboye.com asked producer Vikas Gupta to comment on the whole issue. Vikas told the entertainment portal, "Honestly, I wouldn't like to give my take on this. Shilpa did what she had to. If I side her, Hina's fans will attack me. If I side Hina, Shilpa's fans will attack me. Either way, my fans will get embroiled, and within no time, our three accounts and our fan clubs will define a war zone."

Adding more, "Bigg Boss 11 is over, at least for me. Let's move on with our lives, man", he said.

Meanwhile, after Hina and Rocky rebuked her for sharing an adult video on the social media platform, Shilpa shot back at them with yet another tweet.

Shilpa is currently seen in a cricket comedy show 'Dhan Dhana Dhan'with Sunil Grover and fans have given it a big thumbs up.