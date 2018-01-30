Vikas Gupta talks about his viral pic with Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai: Do you remember Vikas Gupta and Sara Ali Khan’s old pic that went viral just a few hours before Bigg Boss 11 grand finale on January 14?

Bigg Boss 11 second runner-up and one of the most popular off screen personalities in the world of Indian TV- Vikas – recently revealed the real story behind the pic in question.

During an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife, Vikas on being quizzed about the pic said, "Sara is a fantastic girl. Sara and I were together in Pondicherry doing some workshops together. We were there for 10-15 days. We know each other from there. We go to the same hotel called Marriott and we are always hanging out there. So us din humlog mile the...And sara had clicked the picture and she uploaded it and then I took a screen shot and when I uploaded the picture it became a story all over. That’s the end of it. Nothing more nothing less to this."

Vikas was one of the finalists this season. He was pitted against actresses Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. He emerged as the second runner-up on the show. His equation with Shilpa was the highlight of the season because he apparently shared a strained professional relationship with her. The two ended up having an ugly argument even before entering the house of Bigg Boss.

He shared a volatile equation with her in the initial days. But destiny had something pleasant in store for the duo. He extended an olive branch and Shilpa accepted it gracefully. Thus the foes turned friends. Surprisingly, fans of the two celebrities want to see them getting hitched. They feel Vikas and Shilpa look adorable as a couple and hence they must tie the knot.