Vikrant Massey loves working with female directors

Mumbai: Actor Vikrant Massey's last few projects have been with women directions, and one of the biggest movie he has signed is with Meghna Gulzar. He says he loves working under female directors.

In 2018, Vikrant did three movies with woman directors -- Zoya Akhtar's "Dil Dhadakne Do", Alankrita Shrivastava's "Lipstick Under My Burkha" and Seema Pahwa's "Pind Daan".

This year, he has two in the pipeline -- Shrivastava's "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare", for which shooting is on, and Meghna's "Chaapaak", which will start from March.

He feels a difference in women's perspective.

"From my experience I can affirm that I don't really know how the women see the world like, but it seems to be quite different than how men do," Vikrant said in a statement to IANS:A

"One thing is for sure that women are far more compassionate, empathetic, sensitive and emotional in comparison to men.

"It's a highly sacred position to be in and there is definitely a reason behind it. In my opinion, it's their sense of owning a powerful core with a lining of a soft edge to it," he added.

As for his projects with women at the helm, Vikrant said: "As of now from whatever I could gauge from my experience, I think I like being a vital part of a women's story.

"I love working with women directors because of their emotional functionality and can undeniably connect with them on a fairly personal level."